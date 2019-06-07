Emir Sanusi Acknowledges Query From Kano State Government

Says The Emirate Council Is Studying It

The embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to query he was issued by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sanusi, who acknowledged receipt of the query, said he was studying the content of the query.

The Ganduje-led administration had queried Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating the Emirate Council’s N3.4 billion.

It was gathered that the Emir was queried after the submission of a report by the State office of the anti-corruption and Public Complaint Commission who investigated him on the alleged squandering of the Emirate Council’s funds.

The report, which was submitted to the state government late Tuesday was said to have recommended for the immediate suspension of the Emir.

The government has consequently handed down a query to the Emir through the Office of the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji.

It was learnt that the government was planning on the complete deposition of the Emir when a final report of its forthcoming panel of inquiry comes out indicting Sanusi.

The state government also gave Sanusi 24 hours to respond to the query.

Responding through his Chief of Staff, Munir Sanusi, the Emir said the emirate council was studying the content of the query issued.

The Nation quoted Sanusi as saying: “We received the query today (Thursday). The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content.”