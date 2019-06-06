Huriwa Condemns Illegal 'shutdown' Of Ait By Modibbo Kawu Of Apc: 

CALLS FOR DISMISSAL OF MODIBBO KAWU: Calls for nationwide protests:

A leading pro-democracy and Non-governmental organisation- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has described as reckless display of amateurish executive rascality the reported clampdown by the APC card carrying member Alhaji Modibbo Kawu who heads the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) of the African Independent Television.

HURIWA condemned the cowardly behaviour of the ethically challenged DG of National Broadcasting Commission Modibbo Kawu who took the illegal action against AIT just because the ex-chairman of the media house led a street protest today against the NBC's atrocious and politically biased Modibbo Kawu's headship/leadership since the advent of the Muhammadu Buhari's regime in 2015.

In a media statement tonight and signed by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to sack forthwith the unqualified Director General of the troubled media regulatory Agency (NBC) Alhaji Modibbo Kawu (who ran to be governorship candidate of APC at the last primary and lost woefully) who has shown crass incompetence and a total lack of objectivity and professionalism because of his enthrenched loyalty to a political party. "Modibbo Kawu Sees himself as an APC propagandist who is on a mission to intimidate and harass all independent minded broadcasting outfits. The Courts of law must rapidly save media freedoms from being emasculated by Buhari through his foot soldier in NBC Alhaji Modibbo Kawu of APC".

HURIWA said the head of such an independent body like the broadcasting media regulatory authority must never be such a shamelessly rabid fanatical member of one of the over 90 registered political parties. HURIWA has called for the dismissal of the DG of NBC Modibbo Kawu because he is not a fit and proper person to head such an illustrious body of media regulators given his open partisanship.

HURIWA said the illegal ban of African Independent Television must be overturned forthwith because the Independent African Television is about the only truly privately independent television that the APC led administration has been unable to financially induced to stop featuring human rights activists and advocates with independent bent.

The Rights group has also asked all credible non governmental bodies and lovers of democracy and press freedoms to pour out on the streets all over the country in protest to compel President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to re-open AIT and sack Modibbo Kawu of APC who in any event is facing a criminal trial over alleged misapplication of N2.5 billion Digital Signal Operations Fund which he allegedly paid to a private communication firm who had paid an initial licencing fee before been accredited as one of the two national DSO signal operators.

The matter it would be recalled is before a high court of competent jurisdiction.