Hon Timothy Owoeye is new Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly

The immediate past Leader of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye has been elected as new Speaker of the House.

He was nominated and unanimously adopted as the Speaker of the 7th Osun State House of Assembly today during the inauguration of the House of Assembly.

Owoeye was nominated by a member of the House representing Ife North Constituency, Hon Tunde Olatunji and the nomination was seconded by a member representing Ifedayo State Constituency, Hon Adenine Abioye.

Also, Hon. Femi Popoola representing Boripe State Constituency emerged as Deputy Speaker while Hon. Tunde Olatunji representing Ife-North State Constituency emerged as Chief Whip.

Hon. Morufu Olarewaju representing Irewole State Constituency emerged as Majority Leader while Hon. Moshood Kunle Akande representing Olorunda State Constituency emerged the Deputy Majority Leader

Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi representing Ayedire State Constituency emerged as Deputy Chief Whip while Hon. Babajide Kofoworola representing Ede State Constituency emerged as Minority Leader.

The event was attended by the State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, his Deputy, Gboyega Alabi, Former Deputy Governor Otunba Titilaoye Tomori, former Speakers of the state house, Dr Najeem Salaam, Mr Wale Afolabi Hon Adejare Bello as well as the Chairman of APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun.