Senate Presidency: Goje withdraws for Lawan

Sen. Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe Central) on Thursday announced his withdrawal from the race for Senate Presidency and endorsed the candidacy of Sen. Ahmad Lawan(APC Yobe North).

The election for Senate Presidency is expected to hold on June 11.

Goje and Lawan spoke with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang, was present as Goje and Lawan fielded questions from State House correspondents.

Photo: Lawan