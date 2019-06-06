Kano Emirate Council Reacts To Cancellation Of Emir Sanusi's Visit To Gov. Ganduje

The Kano Emirate Concil (KEC) has reacted to the cancellation of Hawan Nassarawa durbar in deference to the directive of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was expected to visit Ganduje at the Government House on Thursday, being two days after the Eid, as mark of allegiance to the political authority.

A statement Wednesday night by Malam Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, cited security reasons.

“It is clear to all that, Governor Ganduje is a peace loving leader, who doesn’t toy with safety and security of his people and all other citizens living in Kano”, it read.

“For this reason and as a result of the intelligence report, the state government is not relenting, and it declares Hawan Nassarawa cancelled.

“After the security meeting the Kano Metropolitan Emirate Council was duly informed about the terrifying intelligence report and the cancellation of Hawan Nassarawa.”

Reacting, a terse statement signed by Alhaji Abba Yusuf, acting secretary of Emirate Council, said the Emir had accepted the governor’s decision.

“In view of the cancellation of all the durbars, the emirate has set aside June 7 for a prayer session to mark the 5th year remembrance of the late emir, Ado Bayero, and 5th year anniversary of the present emir”, it read in part.