Police arrest three suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected traffic robbers in Ipaja axis of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

On 3rd June 2019 at about 9.05pm, surveillance patrol team from Ipaja Police Station arrested one Shefiu Aliu m around Nepa, Ayobo-Ipaja road while attempting to snatch handsets and handbags from two female victims namely Grace Williams and Deborah Williams, the statement said.

READ ALSO: Army Speaks About Recent Attacks On Military Bases In North East

It added, The suspect posed as a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada.

He took advantage of the passengers eagerness to avoid traffic congestion through the use of Okada, to rob his passengers.

The commands spokesman said the suspect confessed to committing the offence.

He added that the police recovered the motorcycle used by the suspect to perpetuate the crime with a sharp matchet concealed under the seat.

Elkana revealed that the two other suspects were also arrested on Monday.

He said, At about 10.10pm of the same date, surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja Police Station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe road, Baruwa arrested one Biodun Oladimeji m and Afiz Tajudeen m a.k.a Arapa after snatching a bag from one female victim, Obiako Ruth, also using a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was also recovered with one matchet, one knife, and a locally made pistol.

The Police Public Relations Officer noted that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

Channels Tv