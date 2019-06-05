We Will Collaborate With Unimaid To Eradicate Poverty In Borno - Gov. Zullum

The Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum said his administration will collaborate with the Centre for Entrepreneurial and Enterprise Development (CEED) of the University of Maiduguri in to eradicate the rate of poverty in the state.

The Governor made the assertion Tuesday when the Management of the University of Maiduguri led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Aliyu Shugaba paid him a Sallah Homage at the Government House.

The Governor said the State Government will sponsor a vocational skills training and other programmes at the University that will reduce the rate of unemployment amongst the youths in order for them to be self reliance.

Professor Zulum also said his administration will create a full fledged Ministry for Science, Technology and Innovation with the view of proferring solutions to the lingering problems.

He added that his administration will address the root causes of Boko Haram, poverty, illiteracy, poor sources of economic outcome, poor economic infrastructure, drug abuse, climate change, youth unemployment, among others and that is why University of Maiduguri must intervene in addressing the problems.

Professor Zulum stated that his administration will also continue to support the University in interms of providing conducive atmosphere in teaching and learning.

He then thanked the members of the University Community on the visit adding that he was honoured to receive them.

Also Speaking at the visit, The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Aliyu Shugaba said they were at the Government House to congratulate the Governor on his inauguration as the Executive Governor and to felicitate with him on the Sallah Celebration as part of the members of the University Community.

The Vice Chancellor said the Governor had commenced his administration with right direction stressing the he believed the Governor will take the state to the next level.

The Vice Chancellor then promised to pay a courtesy visit to him in order to assist the Governor in sharing ideas that will help him in steering the state, noting that over the years the state was devastated that's why the University must contribute its quota in reviving the state.

The Vice Chancellor was accompanied by the Principal Officers, Deans, Directors, Senior Professors, among others.