Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Zullum Celebrates With IDPs, Gives Each IDP N5000, Clothing Material, Bag of Rice

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State in boosting the morale and show of support to IDPs Tuesday celebrated his Eid-El-Fitr with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in fulfillment of promises he made to them three weeks ago.

The governor visited IDPs at the Teachers Village IDOs Camp and those at the NYSC Permanent Site Orientation IDPs Camp.

He was received and conducted round both camps by Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, the Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA).

The governor gave each of the IDPs a token of N5000, clothing material and a bag of rice as Sallah gift.