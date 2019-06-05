Zulum Increases Monthly Allowances of CJTF, Vigilante Hunters in Borno , Releases 3 Patrol Vehicles To

Governor Babagana umara zulum of Borno State today Wednesday addressed members of the civilian JTF and vigilante hunters at the multipurpose hall of the Government House Maiduguri.

The governor who expressed gratitude to all the vigilante groups for their role in fighting Boko haram insurgency, announced increase in their monthly allowances from 15,000 to 20,000 beginning from the month of June 2019 and directed everyone of them to open bank account for direct payment into his or her account.

He also said that he has provided 3 vehicles to the CJTF, to effectively cover and monitor activities around Bakassi and Ajilari areas adding that an office accommodation will be provided for them.

Prof. Babagana further said that he held meeting with the police, SSS, GOC, Civil Defence and Garrison and Brigade Commanders on the issue of Secuirty across the state and all have accepted to work in collaboration with the vigilante groups and cooperate with them too in the fight against Boko haram insurgency and banditry

He directed the leadership of all the vigilante groups to submit their requests through their State Coordinator, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan for approval as this administration is ever ready to give maximum support to the vigilante groups towards bringing an end to the insurgency and banditry in the state.

In their separate remarks, Malam Ba,alawan and Malam Sa,ad, Sector 9 Overall Commander, thanked the governor for supporting their groups and assured that they will do their best and work in unity with all the security agencies to achieve the desired goals.