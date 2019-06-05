Sallah: Imam Moshood Giwa Urges Muslims To Step Up Good Deeds

The Chief Imam of Giwa-Olohuntele Central Mosque, Osogbo, Sheikh Moshood Giwa has charged Muslims to step up good deeds after Ramadan.

In his Eid-El-Fitri sermon, Imam Moshood admonished Muslims to stay away completely from sins that they avoided during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He urged the wealthy Muslims to assist the needy, saying that Almighty Allah would reward individuals according to their deeds.

He also charged Muslims to improve in their worship of Allah and live in peace and harmony with fellow citizens.

Imam Moshood congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and prayed God to accepted their efforts during the month as act of worship.