Full list of ranking of Nigerian universities, by NUC

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has released its rankings for all Universities in Nigeria, both private and government owned, and the rankings showed quite curious results.

According to the ranking, out of over 100 ranked Universities in Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria came out top, beating University of Lagos, and Obafemi Awolowo University to second and third places respectively.

At the 4th position is University of Ibadan. The only Non-Federal University in the top 10 ranking, the National Daily gathered is Covenant University, Ota, which also emerged as the best private university in the ranking on the 6th position in the national ranking.

Lagos State University, (LASU), Ojo is the best ranked State University at 16th position.

Other Universities at the top include: University of Ilorin at 5th, University of Nigeria, Nsukka 7th, while University of Benin, University of Abuja and University of Port Harcourt occupy the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions respectively.

Sitting at the bottom of the ladder are: Crescent University, Abeokuta at 108th, Rhema University, Aba at 109, Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo State at 110th and lastly Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa ranked 111th.

Meanwhile, three universities were unranked. They are: Pan African University Lagos, Adamawa State University Mubi and Plateau State University.

The full List of the Ranking:

1 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State

2 University of Lagos, Akoka-Lagos

3 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State

4 University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State

5 University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State

6 Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State

7 University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State

8 University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State

9 University of Abuja, Abuja, FCT

10 University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

11 Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

12 Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State

13 University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State

14 Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State

15 Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

16 Lagos State University, Ojo

17 Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State

18 Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State

19 Bayero University, Kano, Kano State

20 American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State

21 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Osun State

22 Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

23 University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State

24 Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State

25 Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State

26 University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

27 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

28 Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

29 Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu

30 Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt

31 Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko

32 Benue State University, Makurdi

33 Redeemer's University, Mowe

34 Kwara State University, Malete

35 Veritas University, Abuja, FCT

36 Osun State University, Oshogbo

37 University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State

38 Nasarawa State University, Keffi

39 African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, FCT

40 Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti

41 University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State

42 Kogi State University, Anyigba

43 Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State

44 Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State

45 Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

46 Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ndufu-Alike

47 University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State

48 Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina

49 Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, FCT

50 Bowen University, Iwo

51 Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State

52 Delta State University, Abraka

53 Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

54 Abia State University, Uturu

55 Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State

56 Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State

57 Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State

58 Imo State University, Owerri

59 Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State

60 Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State

61 Kaduna State University, Kaduna

62 Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State

63 Akwa Ibom State University, Uyo

64 Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State

65 Paul University, Awka, Anambra State

66 Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State

67 Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo Town, Oyo State

68 Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State

69 Bingham University, Auta Balaifi

70 Baze University, Abuja, FCT

71 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State

72 Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli

73 Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji

74 Madonna University, Okija

75 Crawford University, Faith City

76 Cross River University of Technology, Calabar

77 Caritas University, Enugu, Enugu State

78 Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa

79 Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State

80 Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State

81 Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin

82 Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State

83 Caleb University, Imota

84 Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil

85 Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State

86 Sokoto State University, Sokoto

87 Fountain University, Oshogbo, Osun State

88 Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State

89 Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State

90 Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State

91 University of Mkar, Mkar, Benue State

92 Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Osun State

93 Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike

94 Taraba State University, Jalingo

95 Obong University, Obong Ntak

96 Yobe State University, Damaturu

97 Renaissance University, Enugu, Enugu State

98 Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State

99 Wellspring University, Benin City, Edo State

100 Al-Qalam University, Katsina, Katsina State

101 Novena University, Ogume

102 Western Delta University, Oghara

103 Gombe State University, Gombe

104 Kwararafa University, Wukari, Taraba State

105 Bauchi State University, Gadau …

106 Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

107 Tansian University, Umunya …

108 Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State

109 Rhema University, Aba, Abia State

110 Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo State

111 Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa

Unranked – Pan African University, Lagos

Unranked – Adamawa State University, Mubi

Unranked