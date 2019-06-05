Full list of ranking of Nigerian universities, by NUC
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has released its rankings for all Universities in Nigeria, both private and government owned, and the rankings showed quite curious results.
According to the ranking, out of over 100 ranked Universities in Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria came out top, beating University of Lagos, and Obafemi Awolowo University to second and third places respectively.
At the 4th position is University of Ibadan. The only Non-Federal University in the top 10 ranking, the National Daily gathered is Covenant University, Ota, which also emerged as the best private university in the ranking on the 6th position in the national ranking.
Lagos State University, (LASU), Ojo is the best ranked State University at 16th position.
Other Universities at the top include: University of Ilorin at 5th, University of Nigeria, Nsukka 7th, while University of Benin, University of Abuja and University of Port Harcourt occupy the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions respectively.
Sitting at the bottom of the ladder are: Crescent University, Abeokuta at 108th, Rhema University, Aba at 109, Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo State at 110th and lastly Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa ranked 111th.
Meanwhile, three universities were unranked. They are: Pan African University Lagos, Adamawa State University Mubi and Plateau State University.
The full List of the Ranking:
1 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State
2 University of Lagos, Akoka-Lagos
3 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
4 University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State
5 University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State
6 Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State
7 University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State
8 University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State
9 University of Abuja, Abuja, FCT
10 University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
11 Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State
12 Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State
13 University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State
14 Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
15 Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto
16 Lagos State University, Ojo
17 Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State
18 Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State
19 Bayero University, Kano, Kano State
20 American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State
21 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Osun State
22 Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
23 University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State
24 Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State
25 Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State
26 University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
27 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
28 Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
29 Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu
30 Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt
31 Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko
32 Benue State University, Makurdi
33 Redeemer's University, Mowe
34 Kwara State University, Malete
35 Veritas University, Abuja, FCT
36 Osun State University, Oshogbo
37 University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State
38 Nasarawa State University, Keffi
39 African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, FCT
40 Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
41 University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State
42 Kogi State University, Anyigba
43 Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State
44 Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State
45 Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
46 Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ndufu-Alike
47 University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State
48 Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina
49 Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, FCT
50 Bowen University, Iwo
51 Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State
52 Delta State University, Abraka
53 Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State
54 Abia State University, Uturu
55 Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State
56 Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State
57 Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State
58 Imo State University, Owerri
59 Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State
60 Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State
61 Kaduna State University, Kaduna
62 Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State
63 Akwa Ibom State University, Uyo
64 Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State
65 Paul University, Awka, Anambra State
66 Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State
67 Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo Town, Oyo State
68 Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State
69 Bingham University, Auta Balaifi
70 Baze University, Abuja, FCT
71 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State
72 Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli
73 Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji
74 Madonna University, Okija
75 Crawford University, Faith City
76 Cross River University of Technology, Calabar
77 Caritas University, Enugu, Enugu State
78 Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa
79 Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State
80 Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State
81 Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin
82 Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State
83 Caleb University, Imota
84 Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil
85 Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State
86 Sokoto State University, Sokoto
87 Fountain University, Oshogbo, Osun State
88 Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State
89 Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State
90 Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
91 University of Mkar, Mkar, Benue State
92 Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
93 Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike
94 Taraba State University, Jalingo
95 Obong University, Obong Ntak
96 Yobe State University, Damaturu
97 Renaissance University, Enugu, Enugu State
98 Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State
99 Wellspring University, Benin City, Edo State
100 Al-Qalam University, Katsina, Katsina State
101 Novena University, Ogume
102 Western Delta University, Oghara
103 Gombe State University, Gombe
104 Kwararafa University, Wukari, Taraba State
105 Bauchi State University, Gadau …
106 Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
107 Tansian University, Umunya …
108 Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
109 Rhema University, Aba, Abia State
110 Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo State
111 Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa
Unranked – Pan African University, Lagos
Unranked – Adamawa State University, Mubi
Unranked