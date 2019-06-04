Police nab pipeline vandals in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspects pipeline vandals Tunde Ramoni and Yinka Olufowobi.

The two suspects were arrested by policemen attached to Redeem Camp Police Divisional headquarters who were on routine patrol along Simawa road.

The Police Public Relations in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects were sited in a blue toyota camry car with reg no RC 862 AAA loaded with petroleum product in sacks.

He said "On sitting the Police, they made an attempt to escape but they were hotly chased and apprehended."

"On interrogation, the two suspects confessed that they were coming from Oloparun Village via Ogijo were they used to get the product from vandalised pipeline in the area in collaboration with their accomplices living in Ilara area of Ogijo."

The Commissioner of Police, Cp Bashir Makama ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects and exhibit to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation.