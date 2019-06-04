Eid el Fitri: Gov Zulum, Shehu of Borno Preaches Peace As They Felicitate With Borno People

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State heartly felicitate with the people of borno state over the successful celebration of this years' Eid el Fitri and completion of Ramadan Fast.

"I hope that the blessings received during the period will continue to unite us as peace loving people of nigeria."

This was contained in the Governor's sallah message Tuesday to the people of the state.

Prof. Babagan also said that on his on part, government will not fail in it's responsibilities of providing good governance and security to lives and property.

The governor ,then thanked the Almighty God for making it possible for all to witness this great day.

Prof. Babagana was later treated to a durbar display by His Royal Highness the Shehu of Borno, HRH Abubakar Garbai lbn Umar Alamin El kanemi who in his sallah message also felicitated with the good people of borno state over the successful end of this years Ramadan Fast.

The royal father equally offered prayers for peace and unity of the state and the country at large.