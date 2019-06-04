Oyo Gov appoints CPS

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice, S/W Bureau Chief

Oyo Gov appoints CPSOyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has appointed Taiwo Adisa as his Chief Press Secretary.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by Makinde’s Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka.

Until his appointment, Adisa was the Group Politics Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tribune Newspapers.

He had earlier served as Special Assistant (Media Relations) to former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara between 2003 and May 2005.

He studied at the University of Ibadan, where he earned BA and MA degrees in Communication and Language Arts.

Adisa hails from Ogbomoso South local government of the state.