Eid: Let's live in peace, love -Oyetola

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday urged citizens of the state to continue to live in peace and love.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, to mark the Eid el Fitri celebration, Oyetola congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

He said: “Ramadan encapsulates Almighty Allah’s commandment on the faithful to get closer to Him and to live totally in self-denial and moderation.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is the time when all Muslims are expected to seek the face of Allah and to relate in holiness, love, peace and personal sacrifice with others.

“I thank you all for keeping the faith and for making personal sacrifices as commanded by Almighty Allah.

“As you celebrate Eid El Filtri, I urge you to continue to imbibe and demonstrate the tenets of tolerance, sacrifice and selflessness.

“Let us also continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of our State and the nation and to live in peace and harmony with our neighbours. I wish you all a Happy Eid El Filtri.”