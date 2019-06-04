Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) joins call for UN Security Council to act on Cameroon crisis

The Committee to Protect Journalists and eight other civil society organizations sent a letter to members of the United Nations Security Council about the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights situation in Cameroon . The letter was sent ahead of the U.N. Regional Office for Central Africa briefing to the Security Council, due to take place on June 4.

The letter highlighted the increasing violence across the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, where schools and hospitals , teachers and medical staff are under attack. The letter noted that journalists have been detained and at least four are behind bars in relation to their reporting of the crisis, while member of the media face regular threats of arrest and attacks.