Eid: PDP chieftain tasks Muslims to remain steadfast

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has called on Muslims in the state to remain steadfast and step up their charitable acts beyond the Holy month of Ramadan

In a statement signed and made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State by his Press Secretary, Ismail Afolabi, the PDP stalwart congratulated all Muslims for the Eid-l-fitri celebration.

The statement said " today marks the end of the month of Ramadan. I congratulate Muslims in Osun State, Nigeria and all over the world."

"We all have to remain steadfast beyond Ramadan. Eid-l-fitri should be preceded by the giving of alms to the poor."

"This is a deed that is worthy to be part of our daily lives. Nothing is greater than service to humanity and supporting the needy. There should be no limit to being steadfast, giving alms and other good acts. I wish you all a pleasant Eid-l-fitri.''