Police arrest 38 suspects for arms smuggling, kidnapping, armed robbery

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 38 suspected arms smugglers, kidnappers armed robbers.

Police spokesman, Frank MBA told The Nigerian Voice that a 4-man international arms-smuggling syndicate was arrested by police detectives.

He said the criminal gang operates between parts of North African, the Sahel region and West African Countries. He added that a total of 6000 AK47 Live ammunition were recovered from them.

His words "The 4-man syndicate comprised Ojoomo Olugbenga, 45, an indigene of Ondo State, Oladimeji Adeogun, 50, from Oyo State, Habib Musibau, 24, from Oyo State and Thomas Olumuyiwa, 54, from Ogun State were arrested at Saki town, Nigeria-Benin Republic border in Oyo State.'

"Investigation reveals that the syndicate specialized in smuggling small arms, light weapons and ammunition from North Africa through the Sahel region and supplying same to their criminal partners - kidnappers, armed robbers, political thugs and other criminal elements – in Nigeria and other West African countries.

Also, 20 AK47 rifles, four pump action guns, 11 Dane guns, 10 English Pistols, Two single barrel guns, One set of army camouflage uniform and twenty two (22) live cartridges were recovered from other criminal gangs in different parts of the country.

38 suspects were arrested for their different roles in various criminal operations ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and cattle rustling.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu commended his men for feats and assures the nation that the Police will continually work round the clock along with other security agencies towards ensuring improved border security, control of arms proliferation and combating kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the country.