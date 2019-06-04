Sultan announces end of Ramadan fast, declares Tuesday as Eid day

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saa'd Abubakar III has formally declared the end of Ramadan 1440 (A.H) after the new crescent of Shawwal had been sighted in Kebbi and Borno States.

The Sultan, who doubles as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has therefore asked Nigerian Muslim faithful to observe the Solatul Eid tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Sultan Abubakar stated that the moon was also sighted in Katsina and Yobe State.

The Sultan felicitated with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on this year’s Ramadan Fast, praying that the Almighty Allah accept the fast as an act of Ibadah.