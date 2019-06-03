American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) wishes a pleasant, safe and blessed Eid al-Fitr to all Muslims, urges vigilance:

The American Human Rights Council's (AHRC-USA) general board members, advisory board members, friends and supporters wish all Muslims a safe, blessed and pleasant Eid al-Fitr holiday that is expected to fall on or about tomorrow Tuesday June 4, 2019.

AHRC reminds all Mosques and Islamic Centers of the importance of taking all the necessary safety precautions and measures during the mass prayers festivity. AHRC commends federal, state and local law enforcement agencies for their vigilance and assistance in making sure all Michiganders can celebrate their occasions freely and safely.

The Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Muslim calendar. In Ramadan, Muslims in America and around the world observe Ramadan through fasting, reflection, giving, caring and sharing. The Eid is a celebration of joy, family gatherings.

During such special precious time, people remember the plight of millions of people across the world who are facing extraordinary hardships. There are many conflicts around the world, many in Islamic countries. Many suffer and have suffered this year. But it is the Muslim tradition, a Prophetic injunction, to celebrate the Eid despite all hardships.

Eid al-Fiter is one of Islam's two major holidays, the other being Eid Al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice that will take place 45 days afterward Eid el Fitr (August 2019). Eid Al-Adha coincides with the last days of the Hajj or Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

"We wish all Muslims a pleasant and blessed Eid," said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President. "We hope to celebrate next year with the world being a much better place equally for all," added Muslah.

"The Eid is a celebration of life, despite all life's challenges," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "I want to thank everyone, who in the spirit of the month, generously gave and helped the poor and the needy," concluded Hamad.