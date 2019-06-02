Regina Daniels’ brother Arrested And Whisked Away (Video)

Mother, Rita Daniels Protests Arrest

Delta State police have arrested the elder brother to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, less than two weeks after she got married to Delta State born billionaire Mr Ned Nwoko.

The video of the arrest which surfaced online showed Lawrence Daniels in handcuff.

In the video, Regina’s mother Rita Daniels, claimed it was the fourth time the police was arresting Lawrence and that they kept arresting her children, harassing them and taking away their peace.

Watch video of arrest here:

The police were also seen with their guns in the video shared by one twitter user Laila Ijeoma, while the leader of the team was seen telling Rita Daniels to talk to him.

Lawrence also claimed he did nothing to warrant the arrest yet he is being handcuffed; the family kept repeating that they did nothing to warrant the arrest or even being handcuffed.

One of the boys present at the scene who is believed to also be one of her children showed his wounded face claiming he was hit with the gun by one of the policemen.

Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita kept asking what they have done for the Police to keep trying to tarnish her image and why can’t they be allowed to move freely. She claims this is the fourth time this will repeat itself.