3 hours ago | Social News

[Photo News] Anambra State U13 &U17 Academicals Championship Finals sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc

Source: Ejike O.H. Ndiulo
Dr Nkem Okeke, deputy governor, Anambra State and Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc at the finals of the U13 and U17 Academicals Championships organized by Anambra State Sports Development Commission, sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc held at St Mary’s High School, Ifitedunu, Anambra State, weekend.

L-R: Mr. Tony Chuma Oli, chairman, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Dr Nkem Okeke, deputy governor, Anambra State and Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc at the finals of the U13 and U17 Academicals Championships organized by Anambra State Sports Development Commission, sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc held at St Mary’s High School, Ifitedunu, Anambra State, weekend.

L-R: Team captain of Community Secondary School, Uga, receiving dummy cheque of N1, 000,000 from Dr Nkem Okeke, deputy governor, Anambra State and Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc and Mr. Tony Chuma Oli, chairman, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, at the finals of the U13 and U17 Academicals Championships organized by Anambra State Sports Development Commission, sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc held at St Mary’s High School, Ifitedunu, Anambra State, weekend.

L-R: Team captain of Community Secondary School, Uga, receiving the U17 winners trophy from Dr Nkem Okeke, deputy governor, Anambra State and Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc and Mr. Tony Chuma Oli, chairman, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, at the finals of the U13 and U17 Academicals Championships organized by Anambra State Sports Development Commission, sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc held at St Mary’s High School, Ifitedunu, Anambra State, weekend.


