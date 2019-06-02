Ekiti PDP Media Group chides Fayemi, Akeredolu over deplorable state of Ikere/Akure Road
Ekiti PDP Media Group chides Fayemi, Akeredolu over deplorable state
of Ikere/Akure Road
Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party National New Media
Group (PDP-NNMG) has said that the Governors of Ekiti and Ondo States,
Kayode Fayemi and Rotimi Akeredolu should be ashamed of the deplorable
state of the Ikere Ekiti to Akure road.
The group noted that; “with the rehabilitation and dualisation of the
Ado to Ikere section of the road by the Ayo Fayose led PDP government,
nothing should have stopped the Ondo State governor in particular from
fixing the Ondo State section of the road more so that it was budgeted
for in 2018.”
The PDP-NNMG accused the APC federal government of totally neglecting
the road despite that budgetary provision was made for its
reconstruction in 2015 by the PDP government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.
In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, Ekiti State
Coordinator of the PDP-NNMG, Bola Agboola said "Ikere-Akure Road has
become the worst interstate road in the South West and indeed Nigeria
because those at the helm of affairs do not see themselves as one of
us."
The Ekiti PDP-NNMG feels strongly that the affinity of Dr. Kayode
Fayemi to Aso Rock should not be seen only in areas of electoral
manipulations but also in area of infra-structural development via
synergy with neighboring states across South West Nigeria.
Describing the road as the worst interstate road in Nigeria, the group
said allowing Ikere/Akure Road to deteriorate that much without any
attention by the APC governments in Ondo and Ekiti States was the
height of wickedness occasioned by the disconnect between a people and
her supposed leaders.
It said “it is appalling that despite that Governor Fayemi uses the
road regularly, he has not deemed it necessary to impress it upon his
friend, Governor Akeredolu to give attention to the Ondo State section
of the road, which has almost become impassable.
"There is no gainsaying that the Fayose administration did so well in
fixing Ado/Ikere axis of the road through quality dualization even
when it belongs to the federal government. This road has suffered
enormous neglect from previous administrations that held sway in Ondo
State.
"Whereas the strategic nature of Ikere/Akure road to the economy of
Ekiti people can never be over emphasized, the quality time commuters
daily fritter away by virtue of the poor condition of the road can
also not be over flogged.
"For close to a year now, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has doubled as the
Minister and Governor of Ekiti State, we are aware of his influence in
the Buhari administration, we hereby call on him to without further
delay work with governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to alleviate
the suffering of Ekiti and Ondo people by putting Ikere/Akure road in
shape.
"As much as cynics may want to argue that this road in question
belongs to the Federal government, Buhari does not ply it, it is our
people that suffer the brunt and we say enough is enough.”