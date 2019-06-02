World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Group distributes sanitary pads to girls with disability

As part of activities marking the world Menstrual Hygiene Day, a nongovernmental organisation under the aegis of Value Female Network (VFN) has distributed sanitary pads to girls with disability and sensitised them on how to maintain cleanliness during menstruation.

About a hundred of the girls who received the free pads with gladness urged governments at all levels to assist girls at puberty in maintaining cleanliness and good health by making menstrual pads free.

Some of the Persons With Disabilities said most of them could not afford menstrual pads but resort to using unsafe clothes for their monthly periods.

They shared stories of how their mates who were living in rural communities could not have access to pads, which were said to cost between N80-N100 per pair.

Monsurat Adesokan, a deaf and dumb student of School of Persons Living With Disabilities in Osogbo told our correspondent that when she started menstruating, she was using one of her old clothes.

She therefore begged government and other stakeholders in the country to come to the aids of indigent girls and ladies in getting safe menstrual pads for them.