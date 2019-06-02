Okowa First Appointments: Onuesoke Faults Inflammatory Tribal Statements

A chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted Inflammatory tribal statements over the recent appointments made by the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

It would be recalled that on Friday, 31st May 2019, Delta State government announced the appointment of Hon Chiedu Ebie as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olorogun David Edevbie as Chief of Staff and Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser.

The appointments had received negative reaction from some quarters who felt the governor's appointment had some tribalistic imbalance.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists in warri, during the weekend said it is quite unfortunate that some people are insinuating tribal coloration to the appointments, stressing that in the history of Delta politics, Okowa’s administration has shown fairness to all tribes in terms of appointments.

Hear him: "..in the last administration, Okowa’s government was very fair to all tribes as they all got fair share of the appointments".

He argued further that it is the constitutional prerogative of an elected Governor of any state in Nigeria to appoint whosoever he wants as SSG, Chief of staff, Director of Protocol, stressing that, that of Okowa should not be different.

The former Delta State Governorship aspirant said those castigating Okowa are too much in a hurry to do so, hence, the Governor had just started announcing appointment, assuring that all the different tribes in the state would have their fare share of appointments as it were in the first tenure.