Katsina Insecurity: Nigerian Soldiers Arrest 5 Kidnappers (Photos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, have arrested 5 kidnappers behind Sheme village, along Ruwan-Godiya forest axis of Katsina State.

According to the Acting Director Army Public Relations Colonel Sagir Musa, the arrest was made following “credible information received from good Samaritans about bandits/ kidnappers’ syndicate that have been terrorising Funtua -Faskari surrounding villages”.

Colonel Musa noted that patrols are ongoing in the neighbouring suspected bandits’ hideouts.

“During preliminary investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to have been involved in the recorded kidnapping incidents in the general area, as well as sending their victims to their ring leaders that are based in the deep forest at Ruwan-Godiya” he explained.

The troops further set setting Bandits/Kidnappers hideouts on fire in Ruwan-Godiya Forest.

“Troops continued to dominate the area with patrols, to deny the bandits/kidnappers freedom of action” Colonel Musa stated.

The Nigerian Army also called on members of the public to give credible information about suspicious movements of bandits and criminals to the nearest army or any other security agencies for necessary action.