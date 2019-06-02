Develop The Spirit Of Enterprise, Shun White Collar Jobs - Hon. Amaopusenibo Randolph Iwo Oruene Brown [Bonny Federal Lawmaker]

Advises Graduands Of His Constituency Training/empowerment Programme

The Federal Lawmaker Representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Hon. Amaopusenibo Randolph Iwo Oruene Brown has advised his constituents to always develop the spirit of enterprise, embrace entrepreneurship and shun white collar if they hope to better themselves and contribute to stimulating the local economy and creating wealth.

The Lawmaker gave this advice during the Graduation Ceremony /Public presentation of certificates and awards to beneficiaries of his Skills Acquisition Project held at Delta hotel in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to a crowd of beneficiaries, he said, "the truth is that wherever your interests lie, there's almost certainly a way to turn it into business or entrepreneurial success”, even as he urged them to embrace entrepreneurship which globally is renowned as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and social change.

He told them that a good number of persons who underwent the training would not believe they would get rewarded for their effort as they graduate today which is seen as a norm in some quarters. He, however, advised them to neither relent in any of their endeavours, nor despise their little beginning because every effort comes with a reward. According to him, in every venture there is a value attached to it, however, it is also for us to identify that value and pursue it vigorously to achieve set objectives.

Amaopusenibo Randolph Brown noted that the Bonny Federal Constituency has taken this path to train constituents in various skills, stressing that today is a reward for the determination of those who went through the rigorous training and came out successful as Graduands. "It is my desire to support them commence a process that will see them employ themselves with these basic working tools required to start up, contribute to wealth creation and stimulation of the local economy.

My constituency office has undertaken the vocational training and empowerment option because it will establish entrepreneurs; maximize their potential to contribute to development and wealth creation, adding that through this vocational training, individuals and groups are empowered to expand their abilities and participate fully in the development process.

We are happy today for choosing this path, because if you look around today, a lot of projects in the federal budget are not funded, hence there are abandoned project here and there because of limitations in funding; that is why a good number of lawmakers are now embarking on training of constituents which is designed in such a way to outlive your tenure.

Amaopusenibo Hon. Randolph Iwo Oruene Brown, profoundly thank the steering committee for the noble gesture and for providing a skill acquisition program of class.

Chairman of the Constituency Management Advisory Committee (CMAC) Sir Tom S Sogules in his welcome address said this has been a well conceived and diligently implemented program that has touched the lives of the citizenry in Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency. He commended the patron and benefactor, Hon Randolph Brown for his courage and determination to see to the successful conclusion of this project despite several formidable challenges.

According to him, in order to conceive and execute an ambitious comprehensive program of vocational training from Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Hon Randolph Brown had appointed a committee of ten eminent persons from the two LGA’s. He said presently the first Phase of the training at Udis Vocational Institute started with 66 persons from Degema and 166 persons from Bonny LGA’s engaged in training on Catering, Fashion Design, Driving Shoe/Bag making, Bead Making, Entrepreneurship, Cosmetology and Make-up. However, after the training, a combined figure of 133 trainees successfully graduated. He congratulated the graduands saying the events of today are to provide rewards for their determination, and the sponsor’s desire to assist them to start on self-employment immediately. “Hence, he has graciously provided them absolutely free of charge, the basic working tools they require, gas cookers for catering graduands and sewing machines each for fashion design graduands. For the four other categories, cash in lieu is provided, while 23 drivers trained had the total cost of their permanent driving licenses fully paid.

The Proprietress of the of UDIS Vocational Institute, Ugochukwu Okezie Udemethe organization responsible for training the graduands commended the benefactor, Hon, Amaopusenibo Randolph Brown for such value laded initiative. According to her, years back, our nation believed more informal educational certificate, however, the present trend of things have shown our leader that educational certificate is not just enough, in terms of wealth creation and by extension, boosting the national economy.

Hear her: “People need to be taught how to create wealth for themselves, sustain their families and even boost the economy of the nation. The quickest way to create wealth is to learn a relevant skill and apply the skill for money-making. This reality cannot be avoided by anyone, any family, community, or the government of the day if we must eliminate poverty and its associated problems.

According to her, the programme lasted for three months touching the lives of people, in a positive sense. She said our nation will suffer little or no economic problem if more people across different states are sponsored, to learn wealth creation skills like has been rightly done by Hon, Amaopusenibo Randolph Iwo Oruene Browm.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of certificates, gas cookers, sewing machines among others by the federal lawmaker; a drama presentation on the imperatives of entrepreneurship and colourful cultural display,