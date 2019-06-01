Boko Haram Kills 1, Wound 3 Worshippers Observing Ramadan Prayer in Borno

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has visited Sajeri, outskirt community where gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko haram insurgents invaded on Saturday early morning during the Tahajud (Early Morning) prayer and launched attack on residents of the community with sporadic gun shots terrorising the area which led to the displacement of residents.

They took refuge in a neighbourhood mosque but the gunmen chased some of the residents to the mosque during the Tahajud (Early morning) prayer and opened fire on some of the worshippers and residents that entered the mosque for safety.

But unfortunately, stray bullets injured some residents who were rushed to the hospital by men of the CJTF who later arrived the scene but could not meet any of the suspects and decided to rescue the wounded residents.

The Governor sympatnised with the families and victims affected while assuring the residents of adequate security in the area .

He pledged to shoulder the medical bills of the victims and render further support to the area to ensure their safety before he passed to Gwoza town of Gwoza LGA to lay foundation for reconstruction of houses and rehabilitation of other basic facilities destroyed by the insurgents in Gwoza.

It will be recalled that the Boko Haram insurgents stormed a mosque at Sajeri, near Ajilari Cross located at the outskirts of Maiduguri last night, killing a worshipper.

A resident of the area who witnessesed what happened, Modu Musty told The Nigerian Voice that the insurgents stormed Sajeri community during the RamadanTahajjud prayer (early morning prayer), shooting sporadically before concentrating on the Mosque.

He added that the armed insurgents opened fire on the congregation, causing a stampede with the worshippers and the entire residents of the community fleeing in different directions for safety leading to many of the residents sustaining various degrees of injuries during the attack before the arrival of CJTF and later the military.

“They grabbed a male worshipper and slaughtered him in the open, as majority of the worshipers fled towards Sajeri area”, Musty said.

Another resident, Adam Ali said "three worshippers inside the mosque sustained bullet wounds from the gunshots of the insurgents who sporadically shots everywhere anyhow."

"They were taken to hospital by CJTF who later came to our rescue before the military arrival. Others who sustained minor injuries could not go to hospital but resolved to treating their wounds indoors and in chemists within the neighbourhood," Adam said.

However, neither the military or police has issued any press release on the incident as at the time of going to press.