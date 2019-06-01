EDITH OKOWA @ 57: She Is An Epitome Of Humility, Stewardship, Says Macaulay

Former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has described Delta State First Lady, Dame Edith Okowa as an epitome of humility and stewardship as she marks 57.

The former Scribe in a chat with The Nigerian Voice, Saturday said the First Lady is one who is steadfast and unyielding when and where truth matters.

Macaulay hinted that the first lady's widows' project was what pushed him to inculcate widows into his orphans support project last year, adding that her effort is encouraging him to increase his effort in that area.

In his words, ''It is not easy to live for 57 years. We must thank God for her life. To be alive is a privilege. She is one person who, once she knows the truth, she stands by the truth. I have been challenged by the the way she is taking care of widows in the state. I am seriously considering setting up a foundation for widows.''

He said, as an observer of Dame Okowa since her days as wife of commissioner till her present status as First Lady of Delta State, she has displayed a high sense of stewardship to Deltans and humanity.

The veteran labour leader said, ''from when I knew her as a commissioner's wife, wife to the Secretary to State Government, Senator's wife and now Governor's wife, she has been excellent. She has proved to be a pillar to our governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a rallying point for women and a mother to all she surveys.

''I pray that God continue to give her good health, long life and continue in humility to serve her husband and Delta State. May God keep and sustain her crown", he added.