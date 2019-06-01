9th Assembly Leadership: Gbajabiamila Campaign Team Visits Gov Zulum In Borno

As the inuaguratuon of 9th Assembly approaches, the anointed Speakership candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon Femi Gbajabiamila alongside about 100 members of the House of Representatives were in Maiduguri Friday evening to canvas support for the Speakership candidate.

Speaking to Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum after a lunch at the Banquet Hall of the Governennt House, members of House representatives from Borno state and other stakeholders, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said " Borno state is my stronghold. I believe all the 10 House of Representatives members in the state are with me and our great party".

" The 9th Assembly under our leadership if elected will be better than the 8th Assembly. I assure you good relationship between the National Assembly and executive for more dividends of democracy and the development of our great nation in general.

I assure you that if elected, Borno will gain accelerated attention in the rebuilding, reconstruction and rehabilitation", Femi said.

Responding, Governor Babagaba Zulum said "we held consultations with Former Governor Kashim Shettima, members of both 8th and incoming National Assembly members and decided to go with the party's position, hence our support for Femi/ Wase leadership project.".

" We are solidly behind the interest of the party, but we expect reciprocal gesture from the National Assembly to accelerate our reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation, as Borno is the most devasted in terms of Boko Haram insurgency", Zulum said.

While sympathizing with the people of Borno state over lives and property lost to the insurgency, the campaign train presented drugs, foods items and non-food items for 3000 IDPs to the governor for onward distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state before departing the governennt house for Abuja.