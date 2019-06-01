Naptip Seeks Synergy With Armed Forces To Curb Human Trafficking

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement Saturday said the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah – Donli has expressed the resolve of the Agency to strengthen the relationship and synergy with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

The DG NAPTIP made this known today when she led the Team NAPTIP on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking further, Dame Okah–Donli expressed the need for collaborative efforts between NAPTIP and the AFN to effectively combat the menace of human trafficking and unlawful exploitation of children in the country, especially in communities currently experiencing insurgency in the north Eastern part of the country, adding that the Nigerian military constitutes a strong ally alongside other stakeholders in the collaboration to rid the country of child trafficking. She also sought the cooperation of the AFN in the protection of victims of human trafficking, describing them as vulnerable children and women who are engaged in dehumanizing and exploitative employment and usage by unscrupulous persons and groups.

The CDS commended the Agency for the achievements recorded since its inception, particularly in the areas of awareness and sensitisation campaigns, rescue of child trafficking victims and prosecution of human trafficking offenders. He lauded the DG’s zeal at ensuring the actualization of the Agency’s mandate.

Gen Olonisakin, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun assured the Agency of the AFN's continuous cooperation in curbing the menace of human trafficking.