WinterInOAU : Police arrest leaders of Vikings Confraternity

The Anti-Cultism Squad of the Osun State Police Command has arrested four members of the Vikings Confraternity, the dreadful cult gang terrorising the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife

The gang of cultists under a pseudonymous "Cultists of Aloha clan" had threatened to invade OAU campus today (Saturday, June 1) "to rain bullets of death, sorrow and grief on innocent students".

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju in a statement on behalf of the management of OAU said security agencies were on top of the situation.

The issues has been trending online via #WinterInOAU and parents and guardians of the students were griped by fear over this treat.

The Nigerian Voice confirmed the arrested of four members of Vikings Confraternity on Friday evening.