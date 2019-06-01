Sallah: FG declares 4th, 5th public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th June, 2019 as public holiday to mark the Muslim Eid-Al-Fitr celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah announce the public holiday in Abuja at the weekend.

A statement signed by the the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Manga on behalf of the Federal Government said the holiday is to enable Muslins celebrate the Sallah.

The Federal Government congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

Government also admonished Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies.