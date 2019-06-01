Yoruba Nation: What Is To Be Done?

As Nigeria lumbers through, and wobbles in the throes of her numerous crises occasioned by the National Question, Egbe Omo Oduduwa calls on the Yoruba Nation to draw from its huge reserve of creative energy and chart a practical way forward away from a looming catastrophe.

The inability of the Centralized Security Apparatus of the Nigerian State to provide a safe environment for decent human existence all over the country in general and Yorubaland in particular must be seen for what it really signals-the unworkability of Unitarism in a multiethnic amalgam.

Rather than making a recourse to lamentation and or a dash for armed activities in the name of self-defense in the face of the increasing threat to the well-being and safety of our people which may offer the State a perfect excuse for a clamp down, we proffer a systematic program of actions and activities. The first of such political actions is the REFERENDUM BILL the Egbe Omo Oduduwa is proposing.

Shenge Rahman Akanbi; Femi Odedeyi, for and on behalf of Egbe Omo Oduduwa