Enugu pastor arrested for impregnating 20 church members

The Nigeria Police has arrested a pastor for allegedly impregnating 20 members of his church in Enugu.

Timothy Ngwu who is the General Overseer of the Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity was arrested by officers of the Enugu State Police Command.

Daily Independent reports that Ngwu claimed that the Holy Spirit commanded him to impregnate as many female members of the church as possible.

Speaking on the incident, the Enugu state Police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu said the pastor had been charged for sexual abuse.

Sources privy to the incident said Ngwu said the Holy spirit had given him the mandate to impregnate women in his ministry irrespective of their marital status.

The source also said that the child delivered by every woman impregnated by the pastor is expected to remain in the ministry with the mother for life.

Trouble started for Ngwu after his wife reported his randy behaviour to the police after the pastor was alleged to have impregnated her (his wife's) young niece all in the name of obeying a 'divine instruction'.

Ngwu who is said to have five wives with 13 children along with other concubines said he never had carnal knowledge of the young girl.

He also said that he never had intercourse with any of the married women except their husbands concurred to the request of the 'Holy Ghost'.

