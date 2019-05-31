Frustration, Outrage, Anger Over Access Bank’s Poor Services, Failing App 

Nigerians have expressed outrage, anger and disgust over Access Bank’s poor services, as the bank’s app has continued to fail.

The bank’s customers on twitter have taken a swipe at the poor services being rendered by the bank since it acquired Diamond Bank.

Since Friday morning, Access Bank has continued to trend on Twitter with persistent complains by customers.

Ized Uanikhehi, a customer of the bank said “Access bank should return Diamond bank to the owners if they know they can’t manage the assets. I don’t understand, are they trying to force us to move to access app or what’s going on exactly?”

Another customer, Olamide asked: “Hello Access Bank, I cannot transfer money even from your own home bank to another bank. Not even your mobile App is working … please tell me what can I do?”

A customer, Khorladey, said “Access Bank, can you give me a reason why I transfer money from GTBank to Access Bank since morning and up till now no credit alert…I was debited and recipient didn’t receive credit alert…pls treat as urgent.”

However, Access Bank, in a tweet has asked customers to let the bank know the issues they were facing so that they could solve them.

