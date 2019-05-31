Alleged Sexual Misconduct:Timi Dakolo blasts COZA pastor

Report circulating on social media disclosed that pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly church is allegedly abusing his church members sexually.

The church which currently has four branches in Ilorin, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Dubai has its headquarters in Abuja with thousands of members.

After the news broke, singer and entrepreneur Timi Dakolo shares a series of posts about the ongoings, warning pastor Fatoyinbo to desist from his evil ways and urging members of the congregation to make better enquiries about the ladies, said to have been abused instead of coming for him.

He wrote: COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI..CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.

“DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN.THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO.”