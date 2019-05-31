TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Delta Governor Appoints Edevbie, Ebie, Funkekeme

By kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa Friday appointed former Commissoner of Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie as Chief of Staff, govermen house, former Commissoner for Basic and Secondary Education, Barr Chiedu Ebie, as Secretary to the States Goverment (SSG) and the Director General (DG), of the Peoples'Democratic Party (PDP), Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser.

See the Appointment letters below.









