Osun Youth Agenda will guarantee better future for youths -Bukola Idowu

The Executive Director of of Kimpact Development Initiative, (KDI), Mr Bukola Idowu has assured that the Osun Youth Agenda would guarantee better future for the youths in Osun State.

this in Osogbo, capital of Osun State while presenting the overview of the Osun Youth Agenda to journalists in the state during the advocacy training for the media on the initiative.

Idowu said the Osun Youth Agenda targets over 2.5 million youths in the state to galvanize them to have a voice and ensure that their voice counts in the state.

He said the Osun Youth Agenda initiated by KDI is supported by National Democratic Institute (NDI), the Department for International Development (DFID) and the United State Agency for International Development (UNSAID).

He noted that the Osun Youth Agenda is an offshoot of the Vote Not Fight campaign and that it was aimed at discouraging youths from wrong doing and motivate them to imbibe good behavior.

His words: "we are engaging youths across the state to divert them from wrong way of life and put them on the right path. This initiative will enable the youths to demand for what is due for them from government."

"We shall mobilise quality set of youths who can make great things happen, propel and drive positive change not necessarily by engaging in Aluta and confrontation. We succeeded in the Vote Not Fight campaign and we are convinced that this Osun Youth Agenda will be another success story", Idowu said.

He said 6,000 youths would embark on peaceful rally across the state this August to mark the youths day celebration and present youth agenda to the policy makers.

Bukola disclosed that the youth agenda initiative is also happening in Ekiti and Kaduna States and that it would spread to other states across the country soon.

The Senior Programme Manager of KDI, Mr Ben Aga in his remarks said the media has huge role to play in shaping the future of the youths.

Aga commended the journalists in Osun State for prompting the Osun Youth Agenda and charged them to do more.

During the meeting, Mr Rasheed Adebiyi, a communication specialist and lecturer at the department of Mass Communication, Fountain University, Osogbo facilitated a session on 'Understanding Development Deporting'.