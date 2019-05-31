Urunwa Computers Holds Health Talk, Competitions For Community YouthsAnd Pupils

In her bid to groom young talents and make the society a better place to live, the Austine Urunwa Computers, a multipurpose computer institute based in Ebenator, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has yet made another impactful mark, as it held sensitization program and competitions for youth and pupils of the community.

The week-long event which spanned from Monday 20th to Saturday 25th May kickstarted with football matches between the various primary schools in the community, featured along the line, a sensitization program and health talk on the dangers and effects of drug abuse, which was professionally handled by teams of medical experts from SI4DEV from Nnewi, and Synapse Services from Abuja. These were rounded off with academic exercises featuring quiz and Spelling Bee competitions which jointly spiced up the grand finale of the event on Saturday, with many dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking at the event which took place at Ebenator Ozulogu Civic Center, the President General of the community, Chief Anthony Okechukwu described the event as apt, given its great impacts in rekindling good reading culture and zeal for academic excellence among the students and pupils, as well in recalibrating the minds of the youths and the young ones for a better society and future.

The university don lauded the organizer of the event for such great initiative, which acknowledged, was the first of its kind since the history of the community, even as he pledged that the community's apex body -- Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U) will henceforth undertake to sponsor the event and ensure it holds annually, in collaboration with the initiator.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the host of the event and CEO, Austine Urunwa Computers, Mr. Chidiebere Ojiego said the event was borne out of his desire to positively impact lives in the little was he could, and was targeted at recalibrating the minds of the youths and shaping the future of the young ones, through proper sensitization, and through discovering, harnessing, rewarding and encouraging their competencies and potentials, and hence, shaping the future of the society at large.

The young entrepreneur who is in his late twenties briefed backward on how he started the journey and successfully wheeled it to the end, with just few concerned friends, despite all odds; promised never to relent in his efforts in providing selfless services to the humanity, and charged the participants to hold tight and improve on what they have learnt therefrom.

In his own speech, the Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government, Hon. Engr. Chieloka Okoye, represented by his Special Assistant on Youths and Students Affairs, Hon. Mcdonald Ifeme extolled the organizers of the event which he said is worth sustaining and replicating in all other communities in the entire local government, as, according to him, that is one of the most efficacious approaches to making the future better from today.

A stakeholder in the community, Mr. Chukwudi Mmegwa who sponsored the first, second and third prizes awarded to the winning schools also commended the initiative and undertook to sponsor the prizes for the next five years.

According to the results of the competitions; Central school Ebenator took the first position in quiz competition, first position in sports competition, and first position in the Spelling Bee competition. On the other hand, St. Charles Borrowmeo clinched the second position in the quiz competition, second position in the Spelling Bee and third position in sports; while Community Primary School, Ebenator took the third position in quiz competition, second position in the sports competition, and third position in the Spelling Bee competition

In addition to the prizes awarded to these pupils and their school, E.D.U also awarded scholarship to nine of them, while Austine Urunwa Computers undertook to offer free computer training to the best performing pupil in the quiz competition.