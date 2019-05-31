Group pledges supports on Umahi's second term

National Association of Ezza Ezekunna Media Practitioners (NAEMP) has congratulated the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi and his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, on their successful inauguration for a second term in office.

The group in a statement jointly signed by the National President, Comrade Kingsley Nworie, the National Secretary, Comrade Nwafor Samson and the state Vice Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Benjamin Nworie, also congratulated the people of Ezza nation and the entire Ebonyi people for their resoluteness in ensuring that the victory of their excellencies in the last Governorship election came to fruition which they demonstrated through the ballots.

The group noted that the reelection of Governor Umahi was well deserved having demonstrated enough capacity to transform Ebonyi State in the last four years which is evident in his achievements in all the sectors.

The statement further added that Umahi's reelection would in no doubt enable him consolidate on the numerous unprecedented achievements of his administration.

The group also applauded the Governor over what they described as development and people oriented second term agenda as enumerated in his inaugural speech; just as they specifically praised him for the proposed Airport project to be sited in Ezza land.

They also congratulated all the Ezza sons and daughters who served in different capacities in the last four years of Gov Umahi's administration for their successful service to the state and for distinguishing themselves.

Some of them worthy of mention according to the statement include the outgoing Secretary to Government, Dr. Hyginus Nwokwu; Commissioner for Works & Transportation, Engr. Fidelis Nweze; Commissioner for Boarder and Internal Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala; Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs Euphemia Nwali; Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural resources,Chief Ogodo-Ali Nomeh Moses; Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon. Ikechukwu Nwobo and so many others who served as Special Assistants (SAs), Development Centres' Coordinators, Technical and Senior Technical Assistants, etc.

The group while commending them for making the Ezza nation proud in the various positions they served, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve.

The statement also assured Governor Umahi that the people of Ezza nation would remain committed and supportive of his administration in its efforts to transform the state.