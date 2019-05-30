Alleged EFCC Arrest Of Rochas Okorocha, Wife And Siblings Is Fake News

The Economic and Financial Crimes and Commission, EFCC, has refuted the story circulating in the social media and other media platforms (The Nigerian Voice Not included) that its operatives have arrested former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and his wife, Nkechi and brothers.

The report also alleged that the anti-graft agency sealed his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko. The Nigerian Voice through its contacts in Imo State had earlier established that the Okorocha siblings were not under arrest as they were accesible via phone. Our reporter who was despatched to Eastern Palm University Ogboko reported back that there was no EFCC insignia at the entrance gate of the University.

However, EFCC’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, refuted the claims, describing the report as “fake news”. Orilade said, ”Such report that Okorocha and wife have been arrested is fake news, disregard it.”

The people of Imo state are eager to welcome the news of the arrest of the Okorochas because of their perceived 8 years corrupt practices by the family against the State. If and when the desire of the people will be actualized, time will tell.