Is This Our Leader?
He jets out of the country
To where his heart belongs
Leaving us the muffled
To merry
In his bogus award dinner,
He was not present.
Tell me how
One would prefer
To chase rat
While his or her house
Is on fire?
He loves being outside
To being in his country
Whereas his aides use
Sensationalism to justify
Their bunkum,
Their sophistry
With nonsense.
Our leader didn't go to
Organization of Investors Corporation
Summit
He went for the other OIC summit
In a country of
Christians
Traditionalists
Mystics...
What a way to wear
Religion as a toga!
Being our leader
Should he present religion
More than the Constitution?
Gradually, gradually
Our country is ebbing to OIC
And the dog bleats
Signalling anomalies.
*Odimegwu Onwumere*
May 30 2019.