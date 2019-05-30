Is This Our Leader?

He jets out of the country

To where his heart belongs

Leaving us the muffled

To merry

In his bogus award dinner,

He was not present.

Tell me how

One would prefer

To chase rat

While his or her house

Is on fire?

He loves being outside

To being in his country

Whereas his aides use

Sensationalism to justify

Their bunkum,

Their sophistry

With nonsense.

Our leader didn't go to

Organization of Investors Corporation

Summit

He went for the other OIC summit

In a country of

Christians

Traditionalists

Mystics...

What a way to wear

Religion as a toga!

Being our leader

Should he present religion

More than the Constitution?

Gradually, gradually

Our country is ebbing to OIC

And the dog bleats

Signalling anomalies.

*Odimegwu Onwumere*

May 30 2019.