A Nine Year Old In Port-harcourt Wins Mtn’s Coding Competition

Big CONGRATULATIONS to one of our students. Ebullient, smart, funny and a critical thinker.

Big shout out to O’karo Daniel Ejiro-Udugba. A Grade 4 pupil of Pleroma international school woji, and a student of the TEENCODERS organization.

After learning he tested his ability by contesting in the #MTN digerati competition. And Guess What ?

He’s now a proud owner of a brand new Hp laptop for 1st place on 27th MAY 2019. He has made us proud, he has made his parents proud, most importantly he has made the country proud.

He has become an icon to other children. He has also shown that no matter the age, kids can do super awesome things and reach greater heights.

#TEENCODERS student Master O’karo Daniel Ejiro-Udugba love what he does and has proved that getting results wouldn't be a challenge.

We are proud of you, the team and over 560plus children in our mentor-ship program worldwide say a big CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!

#Teencoders

#WeBelieve

#StartSomething

#Succeed

We would like to promote this through this medium so other children can see what kids their age are doing and probably be moved to focus more on education.

