Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu May Surpass Ambode's Achievements - Lagos Lawmakers

Some lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have given an assurance that the new Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu would surpass the achievements of his predecessor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode in four years.

They spoke at the Tarawa Balewa Square during Sanwoolu’s inauguration on Wednesday May 29, 2019.

They stated that Sanwoolu’ knowledge, exposure and his experience as a banker, commissioner and an administrator have prepared him for the tasks ahead.

In his comment, Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, representing Ojo Constituency 2, stated that the inauguration was a new dawn and a new beginning in the state.

Ogunyemi said that Sanwoolu would meet the aspirations of the people, adding that he would go out there to do bidding of the residents of the state.

“Today is the climax of all the activities that we carried out during the campaign.

“We expect that Sanwoolu would give the people what they wanted.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a very intelligent leader. We thought his shoes were so big for former governor Babatunde Fashola to step into. But we saw the extent Fashola went as Governor for eight years.

“Former governor Akinwunmi Ambode also came and he showed that he was a good administrator.

‘All the successive governors right from the time of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been performing excellently.

“We believe that Babajide Sanwoolu would also perform better because he has all it takes to move the state forward,” he said.

He added that Lagos State would become better soon, especially with Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as the Deputy Governor of the state.

Also speaking, Hon. Abiodun Tobun from Epe Constituency 1 said that nothing could beat experience, and that Sanwoolu was an embodiment of knowledge as an ex banker and a former commissioner of in the state.

Tobun stated that Sanwoolu was well experienced and that he had been tested okay for the job of leading a megacity such as Lagos.

“With Babajide Sanwoolu we expect a speedy turnaround in Lagos State.

‘You know Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an oracle. He has given us the best product in Babajide Sanwoolu and I know he would usher in massive development in the state.

“What Ambode did was a tip of the iceberg. What he was able to do was in tandem with the manifestoes of the party. He did not do anything extraordinary.

“Sanwoolu would also work with the manifestoes of the party. The combination of Sanwoolu and Hamzat is a plus.

“Hamzat is a politician and a technocrat. He is well exposed and well read to be in government,” he said.

Tobun emphasized that Sanwoolu has been in the private sector as a banker and that he had been in government as a commissioner and a politician.

He said that based on this, Sanwoolu would perform better, and that former governor Ambode was a civil servant, who he said served the interest of civil servants unlike Sanwoolu; who, according to him, a civil servant and politician.

According to Tobun, Sanwoolu had been a private sector man he knew what the private sector wants, while he also knows what the civil servants want as a former civil servant.

Also, a former lawmaker in the state assembly, Hon. Wahab Alawiye King stated that Sanwoolu was an all round politician, who had the experience and knowledge to lead the state to the Promised Land.

Alawiye King added that the experience, education and knowledge of Sanwoolu would help him to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people

He stressed that Sanwoolu has a policy document that would help him to perform in all ramifications.

At the venue were dignitaries from all walks of life as well as public office holders, politicians, market women, and residents of the state.

The venue is bubbling with activities with security men manning all the entrances to stop uninvited guests from gaining access to the venue.