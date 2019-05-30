Establishment Of Warri/Uvwie Development Agency Will Restore Its Lost Glory --- Chief Onuesoke

The establishment of Warri/Uvwie Development Agency will restore the lost glory of Warri, the oil rich and commercial centre of Delta state, a chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said.

Onuesoke made the observation while speaking to journalists on the sideline on Wednesday during the inauguration ceremony of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for second term in Asaba.

He commended the governor over the establishment of agency, adding that his action has revealed that he is not an ethnic governor as claimed by critics.

He recalled that Warri in the 70s and early 80s was known as the commercial hub of not only Delta State, but of Nigeria hence the nickname ‘Oil City’ but lost his glory due to unforeseen circumstances.

“I was born in Warri, school in Warri, with a maternal string from Itsekiri and understand the composition of Warri. It was a city bubbling with commercial activities. People from other parts of Nigeria and overseas do business in Warri. But all that went into oblivion due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The down fall of Warri will become history very soon with the establishment of the Development Agency. The establishment will lead to infrastructural development and consequently activate the economic activities of Warri, Uvwie and its environs. All thanks to the SMART Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa,” Onuesoke stated.

The former governorship aspirant urged the indigenes of Warri, Uvwie and its environs to support Okowa's administration, stressing that despite the establishment of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) for the host communities which Warri, Uvwie and its environs are beneficiaries, he went further to establish an agency for Warri and Uvwie.

“The Governor’s action is a testimony that he loves everyone and itching to spread development to all part of Delta state,” he stated.