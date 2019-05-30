President Buhari Absent At His Inauguration Dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari who will jet out to Saudi Arabia for the OIC summit Thursday was absent Wednesday night at his inauguration dinner.

Guests who were already seated at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja were expecting him at 8pm to kick off the dinner and gala night.

But 30 minutes after, his Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came in with his wife, Dolapo, along with Boss Mustapha, the secretary of the Government of the Federation.

The National Anthem was played in full, signalling the beginning of the event organized by the office of the OSGF.

It was then it dawned on guests that the president had shunned his own dinner. No reason was given by the organizers for his absence or any apology tendered.

Among the guests at the occasion were former leader, Yakubu Gowon, APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole and some state governors and ambassadors from countries such as China.

The dinner featured performances by various artistes. A photobook, ‘Being Buhari’ will be unveiled during the dinner. The chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole is expected to give a toast to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.