Obasanjo Was Not In The Troubled Ethiopian Airline Flight

Nigeria’s Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied he was aboard the Ethiopian Airline Boeing 777-300 aircraft that initially aborted landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday.

Newspapers widely reported Obasanjo was among the 393 passengers on the flight from Addis-Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

But Obasanjo’s spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi said the former President was at home in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo did not travel, let alone board the flight, he said.

An Ethiopian Airline Boeing 777-300 that ran into bad weather in Lagos

NAN had reported Obasanjo was on the plane as he was returning from a stakeholders’ dialogue on Continental Trade and Strengthening Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which ended on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

An Ethiopian Airlines official has blamed bad weather for the difficulty encountered by Boeing 777-300 aircraft during landing and the airport.

Firiheiwot Mekonnen, the general manager in Lagos said Ethiopian Flight (ET 901/29 MAY).

upon experiencing bad weather had to embark on a go – round the airport for better and smooth landing.

She said the action was in line with flight safety procedure.

“On a second attempt, the aircraft made safe and normal landing. This was according to safety standards. Pilots are encouraged to make similar go – round in such cases. However, some media incorrectly reported this standard safety precautionary go – round. “

Spokesperson of The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Henrietta Yakubu said : ” An Ethiopian Airline flight numbered ET 901 flying from Addis Ababa to Lagos today escaped a mishap and landed safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The flight, which tried to land at about 1157hours had earlier mis-approached due to bad weather and immediately went up to position properly for landing.

The aircraft landed safely at exactly 1213hours and parked at gate E63.”

“The Ethiopian flight had departed Lagos for Addis Ababa at 1351hours.”