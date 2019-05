The Messiah

Who has brought untold hardship

To us

Will leave us in penury

For Organization of Islamic Corporation summit

May 30 2019.

My provoked mind

Is neither happy nor angry.

The Messiah draws us

Closer to hell

Where interdenominational people

Are forced into

Whereas they ought be divided

According to their faiths.

Is it good?

*Odimegwu Onwumere*

May 29 2019.