May 29: Adams Oshiomhonle - An overlord or a character of pathos?

In the build up to the 2016 gubernatorial election in Edo State this writer and other well-meaning Edo people employed Aristotelian pathos, ethos and logos to caution our people against identifying or joining forces with a tingod who is bent solely on personal aggrandizement.

This caution was never paid heed to and doubtless fell on deaf ears.

Today, we see a man, a former labour activist mounting the presidential podium with a facade of grandeur during President Buhari's second-term inauguration in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja.

A lot of things raced through my mind on first sighting him in the front row at the podium. I wondered if he was in deed the one - against popular wishes of Nigerians - to take over the reins of power from Nigeria's de jure ruler, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before one could say Jack Robinson, an army officer in ceremonial regalia walked up to the diminutive self-styled grandee and politely called him to order for overstepping the bounds of authority.

Tongue-tied and shame-faced Oshiomhonle left the podium after eating the humble pie. This calls to mind the Biblical precept which cautioned against breaking of protocol when invited to a feast.

Oshiomhonle threw caution to the winds in the clip that has gone viral by transgressing the bounds of decency before he was cut down to size by "orders from above"

In the May 27 edition of The Vanguard newspapers, the ruling All Progressives Congress Deputy National Chairman, Senator Shuaibu, urged Adams Oshiomhonle to step aside after the party's abysmal outing in the 2019 general elections that saw the loss of some states to the Peoples Democratic Party.

President Buhari, the ruling party's Deputy National Chairman said, owes his re-election to his popularity with Nigerians and not Oshiomhonle who he said has failed to add value to the party which speaks volumes for his failures on this national assignment.

In a similar vein, it needs no gainsaying that our state took a leap backward under Oshiomhonle considering the rot and infrastructural decay inherited by the incumbent government which has reduced our state to an economic backwater.

His humiliating dismissal from the presidential podium today May 29, 2019 certainly means so many things to so many people.

What does that make him? An overlord, a leader or a character of pathos?

Iyoha John Darlington was Edo State Governorship Candidate Designate Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN)